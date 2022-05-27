Mumbai: Ahead of pre-monsoon deadline, only 11 of 505 roads concretised

Representative image |

Mumbai: Five days before the pre-monsoon deadline, only 11 out of the 505 roads in the city and its suburbs have been concretised. Work on the other 494 roads will commence post the rainy season, reports Mid-day.

All the 11 completed roads are in the Western suburbs; seven in Malad, three in Goragaon, and one in Bandra.

The delay has occurred due to retendering and the decision to lay a utility cable duct under all the roads to minimise future damage.

With pre-monsoon rains around the corner, roads which are partially fixed will be temporarily fixed over the next few days to ensure safety during the monsoons.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: RTISC and CCI to hold Ulwe Cyclothon 2022 on June 5