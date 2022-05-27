Navi Mumbai: RTISC and CCI to hold Ulwe Cyclothon 2022 on June 5

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of World Environment Day and the birthday of former MP Ramseth Thakur, the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex (RTISC) is organizing a Cyclothon on June 5 in the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai. There will be four categories and winners will get cash prizes.

In order to encourage people to use bicycles and save the environment, the Ulwe Cyclothon 2022 is being organised with a punchline: let's cycle towards a greener world. The event is jointly organised by RTISC, Ulwe Sena Samajik Santha and the Cycling Club of India CCI).

There are categories for 3 km, 10km, 15 km and 25 km and it will be held at sector 16 A in the Ulwe node. There will be separate categories for men and women.