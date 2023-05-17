Panvel News: Kabaddi League to be held in Kamothe to mark birthday of former House leader Paresh Thakur

Paresh Thakur | Facebook

Uttar Raigad District Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will celebrate the birthday of Paresh Thakur, the former House leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) who gave importance to the field of sports along with social service, by holding a kabaddi league in Kamothe on May 17 and 18.

Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan will be present at the event which will be held at Ramsheth Thakur School in Sector 06 Kamothe.

The league will be inaugurated by BJP Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur on Wednesday, May 17, at 4 pm.

Youth leader Paresh Thakur has a great interest in the field of sports. He organizes various sports events like Marathon, Tennis, Badminton, Kabaddi, and Football around the year. In view of his affinity towards sports, on the occasion of his birthday, Uttar Raigad District Yuva Morcha has organized a football, kho-kho, kabaddi, and volleyball competition under the title 'Khelo Yuva- Sports Moment'.

In line with that, preparations have been made for the Taluka level Kabaddi League tournament to be held at Kamothe. This competition will be held in men's category and the winner will be awarded with Rs 21 thousand 111, runner up with Rs 15 thousand 111, and the third place will be awarded with Rs 11 thousand 111 and a badge of honour, Harsh Vardhan Patil, Kamothe City President of Yuva Morcha informed.