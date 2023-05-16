Panvel News: Former leader of House Paresh Thakur inspects monsoon preparedness |

Paresh Thakur, the former leader of the House in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected the pre-monsoon works on Monday that are being carried out by the corporation. He was accompanied by civic officials.

The PMC is carrying out a number of pre-monsoon works across the city. Thakur, visited Sectors 7, 8, and 10 in Kalamboli, Sectors 20, 19, 16, 12, 7, 6, 8 and Kopra village in Kharghar.

Thakur gave necessary instructions and directed officials to ensure that there should not be water accumulation during rain. He also asked that contractors should be dealt with strict action for shoddy works.

During the inspection, he was also accompanied by Amar Patil, Ramji Bera, Praveen Patil, Naresh Thakur, Raju Sharma, Ex-Corporator Harshada Upadhyay, Monica Mahanavar, Pramila Patil, Kharghar City President Brijesh Patel, Kalamboli City President Ravinath Patil, Ward Officer Jitu Madhvi, Sanitation Inspector Arun Kamble along with officials and others.