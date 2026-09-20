Panvel Mayor Invites Civic Staff, Police & Tribal Residents To Perform Ganesh Aarti At Kharghar Residence | X @iNitinPatil

Navi Mumbai: In an initiative aimed at bringing elected representatives, civic officials and citizens closer, Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil has invited personnel from various sections of society to perform aarti of Lord Ganesh at his residence, ‘Shivneri’, in Kharghar, during the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

Police personnel performed the aarti on the first day of the festival, followed by senior civic officials, including the additional municipal commissioner, deputy commissioners and heads of various departments.

Civic employees involved in maintaining the city’s infrastructure and public health, including the city engineer, junior engineers, health inspectors and sanitation workers, also participated in the aarti.

Personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force and Raigad Security Guard Force were also invited to offer prayers.

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On the fifth day of the festival, officials and employees of the civic medical and health department, along with personnel of the fire brigade involved in emergency services, performed the aarti.

A special aarti was organised on the fourth day for residents of the tribal hamlets of Chafewadi and Phanswadi. Women, men and children from the communities participated in the ceremony at the mayor’s residence.

As part of the programme, women from the tribal communities were presented sarees and blouse pieces, while men and children received new clothes. Financial assistance was also provided to the local cricket teams from Chafewadi and Phanswadi to purchase sports equipment, including bats, stumps and balls.

The tribal women also performed traditional dances during the gathering.

Former MP Ramsheth Thakur and senior leader Y T Deshmukh were among those present during the celebrations.

The initiative was organised with the stated aim of promoting social equality, fraternity and interaction among civic officials, police personnel, sanitation workers, security personnel and members of tribal communities during the festival.

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