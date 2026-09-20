From Prasad To Power: 44 MT Wet Waste From Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Festival To Generate Electricity | Instagram

Mumbai: Around 44 metric tonnes of leftover food and wet waste generated at the Lalbaugcha Raja Prasadalaya during the 11-day Ganesh festival will be converted into electricity under an innovative initiative jointly undertaken by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and the BMC’s F South ward.

About The Prasad To Energy Initiative

The initiative, titled ‘Prasad to Energy’, involves the collection of leftover food and wet waste generated from the mandal’s Prasad distribution centre and community kitchen. According to officials, around four metric tonnes of wet waste is generated every day during the festival.

The collected waste is transported by BMC workers to four civic hospitals — Sewri TB Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Nair Hospital and Sion Hospital. Biomethanation plants have been installed on the premises of these hospitals by Aeroshakti, a unit of Aerocare Aviation Private Limited.

The wet waste is processed through biomethanation to generate biogas and electricity, which is then utilised by the civic hospitals. The electricity generated is sufficient to operate around 70 fans and 20 tube lights at a hospital.

Officials said the initiative is expected to save approximately ₹576 per day in electricity costs, resulting in savings of around ₹6,500 over the 11-day festival. The F South ward had earlier successfully implemented an initiative to process footwear collected during the Ganesh festival and provide refurbished pairs to tribal students. The latest project takes the waste-management initiative a step further by converting leftover food and wet waste into electricity.

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