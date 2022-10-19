Panvel: J M Mhatre Trust sets up centres providing Diwali kitchen items at no-profit and no-loss basis

J M Mhatre Trust sets up centres providing Diwali kitchen items at no-profit and no-loss basis |

Panvel: The Panvel unit of People and Workers Party (PWP) and J M Mhatre organization have set up stalls for providing Rava, Sugar, flour for snacks and other essential items at a no-profit and no-loss basis in New Panvel, Khanda Colony, Ulwe and Panvel. The stalls will be functional for three days, starting from October 18.

As inflation has hit common citizens, Pritam Janardan Mhatre, President of J.M. Mhatre Trust has taken up the initiative to provide essential items such as to fulfil the social commitment. He has been doing this through his charitable trust for the past several years.

“A serious problem has arisen for ordinary families, how to run a household with one salary. In addition, as the festival of Diwali is approaching, as a relief to the citizens and with the aim of celebrating Diwali with joy, Mhatre's concept like every year, PEWP and J.M. Mhatre Charitable trust has set up a sales centre on the principle of "no profit and no loss" and has provided semolina, flour and sugar to the citizens at moderate prices,” said a senior party member of PWP.

This is the 7th year of J M Mhatre Charitable Trust of setting up such centres. It is getting a great response from the citizens.

