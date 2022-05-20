Navi Mumbai: Camp for registration of unorganised workers held in Panvel

On the occasion of the centenary year of the Labour Commissionerate, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Deputy Commissioner of Labour Office, Raigad jointly organized a camp for registration of unorganized workers on May 17, 2022 at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel.

A camp was also conducted for the registration of unorganised workers on May 17 and around 650 workers were registered.

Assistant Commissioner of Labour Shital Kulkarni appealed to the unorganized workers like Naka workers, disabled and housewives to take advantage of these schemes.

There are various schemes of the labor government for unorganized workers as well as domestic workers. The government is mainly implementing Pradhan Mantri Shramayogi Mandhan Yojana, Rashtriya Nivrutti Yojana – Small Merchant, E-Labour Card, House Worker Registration, Building and Other Construction Workers Registration, Disability Pension Scheme Registration, Widow and Niradhar Pension Scheme.

The benefits of registration of unorganized workers under various schemes of the government and registration of unorganized workers through drama and theatre in the public awareness program were explained.

Women self-help groups in Panvel city and rural areas, women entrepreneurs, home business people, small entrepreneurs, unorganized contract workers and construction workers, housemaids, rickshaw drivers and other unorganized drivers and substitute drivers, street vendors, handcart owners and peddlers, such workers and anganwadis were present during the event.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:03 AM IST