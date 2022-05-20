Navi Mumbai: PMC secures second position in Reproductive Child Health Program

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) secured the second position in Reproductive Child Health Program (RCH) in the state-level workshop held on May 12 and 13 in Mumbai. The workshop was organised by the Director of Health Department, Health Services, Pune. Various municipal bodies had attended the program.

PMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi and Maternal and Child Care Officer Rehana Mujawar were felicitated for achieving the feat.

Many RCH programs like Pulse Polio, Vaccination of Children, TB, Tuberculosis Eradication, Leprosy Campaign, Anaemia Free India, Health Camps, Deworming Program, National Child Health Program, Bharari Pathak, Pradhan Mantri Maternity Grant Scheme, National Family Welfare Program are being implemented by PMC.

All these programmes are evaluated by the Policy Commission Indicator Performance. In this assessment, PCMC bagged the second position.

While talking to the media, civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, “It is indeed a commendable feat and the credit goes to the healthcare officials in the health department.”

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:28 AM IST