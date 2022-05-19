Navi Mumbai: PMC to table proposal to offer insurance cover to those who property tax on time

Around 3 lakh property holders under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will get accidental insurance cover for paying property tax on time. The civic body, which has been facing stiff resistance from residents in the collection of property, has come up with an innovative scheme to increase the tax collection.

The civic body has decided to offer accidental insurance to citizens who will pay property tax on time and regularly. While the civic body will pay the premium, citizens will get up to Rs 6 lakh cover in case of any eventuality. A proposal regarding this will soon be tabled at the general body meet of the corporation this month.

As per the plan, the property tax holder will get insurance cover including husband, wife and two children for upto 30 years. However, there is no age constraint for the girl child. She will get the insurance cover till her marriage. In addition, parents will also get the insurance cover and the disabled children will get the benefit till he gets married.

However, the civic body has put a condition that even if the property tax holder possesses multiple properties, the benefit will be provided for only one property. The civic body expects to pay around Rs 2 crores premium for group insurance cover to benefit around 12 lakh citizens from around 3 lakh property tax holders.

Most importantly, during a year, one or the whole family will get a maximum of Rs 1.25 lakh medical expenses.

While the civic administration refused that the scheme is to attract property holders to increase the collection, there are sections of residents opposing the arbitrary tax collections. A senior civic official said the scheme is not for the citizens to pay property tax but for the welfare of the citizens.

However, Leena Garad, a corporator from Kharghar at PMC, and president of Kharghar Colony Forum terms the scheme to attract property holders to pay tax. “The civic body is offering the incentive to attract property holders. But this will not work as citizens want a reduction in taxes,” said Garad. She has been opposing the high rate of property tax and retrospective tax collection by PMC. She had even procured a stay order on forceful tax collection till June 10. “We will see more details of the proposal in the general body and accordingly put our view in the House,” added Garad.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Nerul police book man for sexually assaulting daughter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:10 PM IST