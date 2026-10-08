Panvel Civic Health Camp Screens 266 Women For Cervical Cancer, Free Medical Camps Scheduled In Kalamboli, Kamothe, Kharghar | X - PanvelCorp

Panvel: More than 200 women benefited from a special health camp organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday under its Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026, with 266 women undergoing Pap smear tests for cervical cancer screening.

The camp was jointly organised by the PMC’s Women and Child Welfare Department and Medical Health Department at D.B. Patil School in Panvel under Ward D. It was inaugurated by Women and Child Welfare Committee chairperson Mamta Pritam Mhatre.

सेवा संकल्प अभियान २०२६’ अंतर्गतपनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने महिलांसाठी विशेष आरोग्य शिबिरांचे आयोजनमोफत तपासणीसह तज्ज्ञ डॉक्टरांचे मार्गदर्शन#PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel#सेवासंकल्पअभियान #आरोग्यशिबिर https://t.co/rqBFy97MWO — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 7, 2026

Free screenings for multiple health conditions

The camp offered free consultations and diagnostic services for a range of health concerns, including joint and knee pain, swelling and numbness in the hands and legs, nerve-related problems and neck, back and lower-back pain.

Women were also provided screening for hypertension, diabetes, eye and dental ailments, breast, cervical and oral cancers, anaemia and sickle-cell disease. Other services included antenatal check-ups, vaccination, blood and haemoglobin tests, tuberculosis screening and tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis.

Focus on women's healthcare needs

Mhatre said joint pain and rheumatic problems were commonly reported among women above the age of 40, and the camp was organised to provide them with medical guidance and access to multiple healthcare services under one roof.

She appealed to women to make use of such camps organised by the civic body.

Ward D committee chairman Ajay Bahira said the PMC had been giving priority to healthcare and had recently started its own laboratory.

“Women who find it difficult to visit private laboratories can avail themselves of diagnostic tests at the civic body’s urban primary healthcare centres,” he said.

266 women undergo cervical cancer screening

The camp witnessed significant participation, with 266 women specifically undergoing Pap smear screening for cervical cancer. Women also availed themselves of the other screening and healthcare services offered at the venue.

Municipal members Preeti George, Snehal Dhamale, Shweta Bahira and Priyanka Kandpile visited the camp.

The camp was held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, Tuberculosis Officer Dr Usha Rathod and medical officers Dr Rehana Mujawar, Dr Manisha Chandak, Dr Suresh Pandit and Dr Bhaktaraaj Bhoite, along with civic officials and staff from urban primary healthcare centres, were present.

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More women's health camps scheduled

The PMC has announced three more women’s health camps:

October 8: Kalbhairav Hall, Kalamboli — Ward A

October 9: Ward Committee Office, Kamothe — Ward C

October 10: Senior Citizens’ Recreation Centre, Sector 15, Kharghar — Ward B

The civic administration has appealed to women to make maximum use of the upcoming camps and avail themselves of the free screening and medical services.

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