INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Long March' In Bhiwandi On October 9 Over 'Vote Theft' Row | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Stepping up its campaign against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, the INDIA bloc will organise a ‘Long March’ in Bhiwandi on October 9 at 3 pm. The protest will begin from the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and proceed to the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer.

The announcement was made at a press conference held by INDIA bloc leaders in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The protest is part of the opposition’s wider agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and what opposition parties have described as ‘vote theft’ and irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Similar protests have intensified across the country, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leading demonstrations in Delhi.

Opposition intensifies agitation over electoral irregularities

In Maharashtra, the agitation has also seen participation from opposition parties. Leaders said the Bhiwandi march would seek to channel growing public concern over the functioning of electoral institutions and alleged discrepancies in the electoral process.

The press conference was attended by Congress city president Abid Khan, NCP (SP) city president Shoaib Khan Guddu, Samajwadi Party city president Riyaz Azmi, Shiv Sena (UBT) contact coordinator Manoj Gage, Communist leader Comrade Vijay Kamble, Ashok Phadtare, Vaishali Mestri, Iqbal Ahmed, Riyaz Shaikh, Arun Patil, Manoj Shrivastava, Pradeep Bodke and Gajendra Gulvi, among others.

Leaders raise concerns over MPSC agitation

The INDIA bloc leaders also raised concerns over the ongoing agitation by MPSC aspirants in Pune and alleged irregularities and examination-related scams affecting students and job aspirants.

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According to the leaders, such issues have contributed to growing public frustration and raised questions about transparency and accountability in the system. They appealed to citizens to participate in the October 9 march in large numbers and make their voices heard through a peaceful democratic protest.

Organisers call for peaceful participation

The organisers said the march would be held under the Indian national flag and called upon citizens from across Bhiwandi to join the mobilisation.

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