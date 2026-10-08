RTI Queries On NMMC Spending & Contracts Allegedly Go Unanswered, Citizens Demand Audit | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: RTI applications seeking details of NMMC’s civic spending, contracts, public assets and functioning of key services are allegedly facing delays, unanswered queries and incomplete replies, prompting Navi Mumbai-based forum Sajag Nagrik Manch to seek an audit of the municipal corporation’s information-disclosure mechanism.

The forum has asked the state Urban Development Department to independently examine RTI applications and first appeals handled by NMMC in 2026, alleging that in several cases citizens have either not received information within the prescribed period or have been given responses that do not answer the questions raised.

RTI queries cover civic expenditure

The RTIs cited by the forum include queries on contracts for drain and storm-water channel cleaning, Swachh Survekshan expenditure, tree plantation and conservation spending, drinking-water pipeline projects, CCTV monitoring and staffing, biometric attendance of civic employees and the finances and maintenance of municipal community and cultural halls.

Other applications seek details of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav expenditure, festival banner permissions and revenue, action against unauthorised banners and the functioning of Area Sabhas.

The forum said the nature of the RTIs makes the issue significant as they concern the use of municipal funds, management of public assets and delivery of civic services.

Debris management RTI raises concerns

The forum has cited an RTI filed on May 12 seeking detailed information on NMMC’s construction and demolition waste management system.

The applicant had sought details of authorised debris disposal sites, the mechanism and charges for accepting debris from residents, operational processing facilities and their capacity, contractors and approvals, penalties for unauthorised dumping and enforcement action taken since January 1, 2026.

According to the forum, the information was not provided within the prescribed period, leading to a first appeal on July 13.

Following an appellate hearing, the applicant was allegedly provided a copy of a 2025 communication concerning approval of a debris-processing policy. The forum has claimed that the document did not answer the specific questions raised in the RTI.

In a representation submitted on October 5, it sought point-wise information and a review of the first-appeal proceedings.

Forum seeks independent RTI audit

Pradeep Kashalkar, RTI activist and member of Sajag Nagrik Manch, said the issue extended beyond individual applications. “There appears to be a serious disconnect between the state government’s stated objective of transparent governance and the manner in which RTI requests are being dealt with within the municipal administration. RTI is one of the most effective instruments for ensuring transparency. If the process itself becomes ineffective, the objective of transparent governance is undermined. The Urban Development Department should audit the RTI applications and appeals handled by both CIDCO and NMMC over the past two years,” he said.

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The forum has asked NMMC to review its RTI record of the past two years and determine how many applications were answered within the statutory period, how many were delayed or went unanswered, how many resulted in first appeals and whether appellate authorities issued appropriate orders.

It has also sought publication of the findings on the NMMC website.

NMMC assures review of RTI grievances

“I am not aware of the grievance raised by the forum. Nevertheless, with regard to the RTI applications, due process is followed to ensure that applicants receive satisfactory responses. However, if there are concerns or questions regarding the responses, we will certainly review both the replies provided and the applications or appeals submitted by the organisation,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar.

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