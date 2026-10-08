Navi Mumbai Contract Workers Protest Over Pending ₹7,500 Monthly Allowance, NMMC Says Proposal Under Review | X - NaveShahar

Navi Mumbai: Demanding better financial benefits for service-based contractual workers, the Maharashtra Navnirman Municipal Corporation Employees’ Sena on Thursday staged a ‘Topi Ghala Morcha’ outside the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), seeking immediate implementation of a Rs 7,500 monthly special allowance approved by the civic body’s General Body.

The union said the allowance was meant to provide financial relief to contractual workers engaged in civic services, but has not yet reached the workers despite the approval on June 19.

मनसेच्या आंदोलनापुढे NMMC प्रशासन नमले!कंत्राटी कर्मचाऱ्यांना ७,५०० रुपयांचा विशेष भत्ता देण्यासाठी मनसेचा महापालिकेवर धडक मोर्चा! आयुक्त डॉ. कैलास शिंदे यांच्या लेखी आश्वासनानंतर आंदोलन स्थगित!#NaviMumbai #NMMC #MNS #ContractWorkers #KailasShinde https://t.co/Mpbskr5Dwu — Aaple Nave Shahar (@NaveShahar) October 8, 2026

Contractual workers protest delay in allowance

The union claimed that contractual employees had been waiting for the benefit for several months and expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in its implementation. It said it had first raised the issue at a press conference on August 9 and subsequently submitted a written representation to the administration on September 24, giving it 15 days to act.

Union Navi Mumbai president Appasaheb Kothule said the organisation had now been compelled to launch the protest after the administration failed to implement the resolution within the stipulated period.

Union demands direct payment to workers

The union demanded that the Rs 7,500 ‘Nagrik Seva Sanchalan Vishesh Bhatta’ be sanctioned for all eligible service-based contractual employees and credited directly to their bank accounts.

It warned that if the benefit was not implemented, it would intensify its agitation through demonstrations, sit-ins, marches and other democratic measures within the legal framework.

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NMMC says proposal under consideration

The NMMC, however, said the issue was already under consideration and that there had been no administrative inaction.

In a letter issued on Thursday, the administration said a proposal to provide the Rs 7,500 monthly special benefit to service-based contractual employees had subsequently been placed before the Standing Committee for consideration.

“The matter is under consideration of the Standing Committee. Further action will be taken as per procedure after a decision is taken,” the civic administration said.

The NMMC also requested the union to withdraw Thursday’s protest, stating that the matter was already progressing through the official administrative process.

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