Bhiwandi Civic Employees Demand ₹20,000 Diwali Bonus, Seek Halt To Promotions Over 17 Posts | AI Representational Image

Bhiwandi: The demand for a ₹20,000 Diwali ex-gratia payment for employees and officers of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has gained momentum, with the Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Mahasangh urging the civic administration to increase the annual bonus in view of improved property tax recovery.

Union president Bhanudas Bhasale and secretary Shripat Tambe submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and Mayor Narayan Chaudhary seeking a favourable decision on the demand.

Union cites improved property tax recovery

The union pointed out that during meetings held every year with the civic administration and senior officials, the financial condition of the municipal corporation is cited as a reason for limiting the Diwali ex-gratia payment. Despite a provision being made for the payment in the civic budget, employees and officers were paid only ₹14,500 as ex-gratia in 2025.

According to the union, municipal employees and officers have performed better this year in property tax recovery, contributing to an improvement in the corporation’s financial position. Against this backdrop, the union has argued that employees should be paid ₹20,000 as Diwali ex-gratia, in recognition of their contribution to revenue collection.

The Mahasangh has urged the administration to take an early and positive decision on the demand.

Union seeks freeze on promotions over 17 posts

Alongside the Diwali bonus, the union has also raised objections to the ongoing promotion process in the civic body. It has demanded that promotions be kept on hold until the necessary amendments to 17 posts included in the service rules and staffing pattern approved in 2022 are cleared.

The union said the BNCMC’s service rules and staffing pattern were approved in 2022, following which a promotion process for employees in various cadres was prescribed. However, amendments are required to 17 posts included in the approved staffing pattern, and a proposal seeking the changes has already been submitted to the state government.

Concerns over seniority and promotion rights

The union contended that proceeding with promotions before the proposed amendments are approved could lead to administrative disputes in the future, particularly over seniority, eligibility and promotion rights of employees.

Also Watch:

The Mahasangh has therefore demanded that the promotion process remain suspended until the state government approves the proposed changes and the revised service rules and staffing pattern are formally received by the civic body.

It has also urged the municipal administration to pursue the matter effectively with the state government and secure early approval for the amendments.

The union has called for prompt action on both the ₹20,000 Diwali ex-gratia demand and the promotion-related issue.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/