Panvel PMC Plans Aid For Elderly Women, Schoolgirls And Self-Help Groups; Diwali Market Also Proposed | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is considering a range of welfare initiatives aimed at improving the educational, economic and social well-being of women and children, including financial assistance for elderly women, measures to prevent girls from dropping out of school and support for women-led businesses.

Committee Reviews Schemes

The proposals were discussed at a review meeting held at the civic headquarters on October 5, under the chairmanship of Mamata Mhatre, chairperson of the PMC Women and Child Welfare Committee. The meeting reviewed the implementation of existing schemes, possible modifications and proposals for new initiatives.

One of the key proposals discussed was financial assistance for eligible women above the age of 65 to support their livelihood. The committee also discussed introducing attendance-based financial incentives for girls to prevent school dropouts and schemes to improve their academic performance.

Gyms, Sports Facilities Proposed

The civic body is also considering separate gymnasiums and sports facilities for women and children within its jurisdiction. Financial assistance to eligible registered organisations working for orphaned children was discussed, along with a proposed visit to the Balgraam residential facility at Khandeshwar to understand its requirements.

To promote economic self-reliance among women, the committee discussed providing financial assistance to women’s self-help groups to purchase equipment such as sewing machines, domestic flour mills, papad-making machines, chilli-grinding machines, spice grinders and vermicelli-making machines.

Diwali Market For Women

A special marketplace for women entrepreneurs, traders and consumers is also being considered ahead of the Diwali festival. The initiative is intended to provide women’s self-help groups with a platform to display and sell their products, helping them expand their businesses and generate income.

The meeting also discussed organising health camps for women and improving the dissemination of information and publicity schemes implemented by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The committee reviewed the status of issues discussed at its previous meeting on September 10, 2026, and sought updates on the action taken by the concerned departments.

Members of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, department head Kirti Mahajan, and other civic officials and staff attended the meeting. Further discussions were also held on additional matters with the chairperson’s permission.

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