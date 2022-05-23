Panvel civic body standing committee approves development proposals

A number of development proposals were cleared during the standing committee meeting of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) held last week. The previously deferred issues of the administrative and financial sanction for revised incremental expenditure for water supply operation and maintenance in the municipal area (excluding Panvel city) were given approval.

During the Standing Committee meeting, apart from its members, civic officials including Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Chief Accounts Officer Mangesh Gawde, Chief Auditor Nilesh Nalawade, Accounts Officer Dr. Sangram Vorkate, Auditor Vinay Kumar Patil, and Secretary Tilakraj Khaparde, were present.

The standing committee also approved the installation, supply and commissioning of 320 KVA Diesel Generator at Panvel City Municipal Corporation’s Water Treatment Plant.

The Standing Committee approved the tender for the repair, improvement and renovation of Municipal Corporation-owned sewers and underground gutters for two years as well as construction of sewerage lines and construction of rainwater gutters in Murbi village in Ward Committee ‘A’ in Ward Number 4.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST