Panvel civic body organises art competition on theme 'best out of waste' for city schools

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation had organised a competition wherein students made gifting commodities out of dry waste. Deputy Commissioner of PMC, Sachin Pawar lauded the students and teachers for their participation during an event held in the city.

PMC has been focusing on waste management and has emphasized on reusing of the scrap.

"Teachers are 'change makers'. Children absorb what you say. So, your role in this activity is important. That's why we need your help in inculcating values of reuse, recycle and reduce among children,” said Pawar during a waste management programme under Swachh Bharat Mission 2023 of the PMC.

During the event, Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Nitin Wadhwani of CACR organization, Anand Ghodke member of UNICEF, Head of Department Anil Kokre, Sanitation Superintendent, Sanitation Inspector, Ayub Akula of Infinity Foundation, representatives of various schools, parents of students were present in large numbers.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Viddate said, this is a program to deliver the collected items from one to another. He said that if schools take the initiative and give at least 20 minutes in their daily hours to make children aware of the harmful effects of plastic, then surely a difference will be seen.

Nitin Wadhwani of the CACR organization said that although we started this initiative in Panvel Municipal Corporation late, we are happy to say that Panvel Municipal Corporation has given us maximum plastic. Panvel Municipal Corporation has contributed the most to these activities. Congratulations to all.

On this occasion Anand Ghodke of UNICEF also guided. Also, the teachers and students of the school presented their experiences during the competition. A total of 82 schools of the municipal area participated in this competition.

