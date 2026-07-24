Panvel Civic Body Orders Residents Of 64 Dangerous Buildings To Vacate Amid Monsoon Risk | File (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to residents living in dangerous buildings to immediately shift to safer locations, warning that continued occupation of structurally unsafe buildings during the monsoon could put lives at risk.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale also directed all housing societies in the civic body's jurisdiction to conduct structural audits of their buildings and complete any necessary repairs without delay.

The advisory comes in the wake of recent incidents of slab collapses in relatively newer buildings across Maharashtra, prompting the civic administration to step up safety measures before heavy rainfall.

According to the PMC, surveys carried out for the 2026-27 financial year under Sections 264 to 268 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act identified 64 buildings as falling under the C-1 category, indicating they are highly dangerous and unfit for occupation.

The ward-wise break-up includes:

Ward A: 4 buildings

Ward B: 20 buildings

Ward C: 8 buildings

Ward D: 32 buildings

Residents of these buildings have already been served notices directing them to vacate their premises.

The civic body said housing societies must immediately undertake structural audits, and if an audit certifies a building as C-1 (highly dangerous), the report must be submitted to the municipal corporation. Such buildings should then be vacated immediately and residents shifted to safe accommodation.

PMC said that in accordance with directions issued by the Bombay High Court and the state government, if owners or occupants fail to vacate and demolish dangerous structures despite being given adequate opportunities, the civic body may disconnect electricity and water supply and, if necessary, evacuate the buildings with police assistance before carrying out demolition.

Despite repeated notices, the corporation said some residents continue to occupy buildings classified as highly dangerous. With the possibility of heavy rainfall during the monsoon, the administration has urged them not to delay relocation and to voluntarily demolish unsafe structures after vacating them.

The civic body warned that if a dangerous building collapses causing loss of life or property, the responsibility will rest entirely with the building's owners, occupants and tenants. It also clarified that the responsibility for conducting structural audits lies with the owners or occupiers and not with the municipal corporation.

PMC has published the list of dangerous and highly dangerous buildings on its official website and appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with the administration in preventing accidents.

For emergencies, residents can contact the PMC control room at 022-7458040/41/42 or the toll-free helpline 1800-227-701.

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