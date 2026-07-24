CIDCO Cracks Down On Illegal Debris Dumping At Panvel, Registers Case Against 17 Dumper Drivers And Poclain Operator | Photo Credits - Amrita Bhattacharjee

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal debris dumping, CIDCO has registered a case against 17 dumper drivers and a poclain operator after they were caught allegedly dumping construction debris on CIDCO-acquired land at Kundevahal in Panvel. While the dumper drivers escaped with their vehicles during the operation, officials seized the poclain machine and handed it over to Panvel City Police.

Joint Operation Launched on Intelligence from CIDCO's Chief Vigilance Officer

The joint operation was carried out on Thursday by officials from CIDCO's Engineering Department, Vigilance Department, Security Wing and Panvel City Police following specific intelligence received by CIDCO Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde regarding the illegal dumping of debris hazardous to public health and the environment.

During the raid, the team found 17 dumpers unloading debris while a poclain machine was spreading the waste across the notified CIDCO land. When officials attempted to question the drivers, they allegedly argued with the team and tried to obstruct the action before fleeing the spot with their dumpers. The poclain operator abandoned the machine and escaped.

FIR Filed Under BNS Sections; Police Launch Hunt for Accused

Based on CIDCO's complaint, Panvel City Police have registered an FIR against the 17 unidentified dumper drivers and the poclain operator under Sections 271, 221, 352, 351(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police have launched a search to trace the accused.

"CIDCO has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal debris dumping on its land. Such activities not only damage the environment but also pose a serious threat to public health. We will continue to take strict action against those involved, and we urge citizens to immediately report any such incidents to CIDCO or the local police," said Suresh Mengde, Chief Vigilance Officer, CIDCO.

CIDCO reiterated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found dumping debris illegally within its jurisdiction and appealed to the public to assist the authorities by reporting such violations promptly.

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