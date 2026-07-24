NMMC's 30-Member Special Sanitation Team Conducts Intensive Cleanliness Drive In Pandharpur During Ashadhi Wari |

Navi Mumbai: A 30-member special sanitation team of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out an intensive two-day cleanliness drive in Pandharpur during the Ashadhi Wari, helping maintain hygiene in the temple town that witnessed the arrival of lakhs of devotees.

Campaign Conducted Under 'Swachhta Apnao, Bimari Bhagao' on Commissioner's Orders

The drive was conducted on July 21 and 22 under the Maharashtra government's 'Swachhta Apnao, Bimari Bhagao' campaign on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde. The team worked under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadde.

Led by Sanitation Inspectors Lavesh Patil and Navnath Thombre, the team cleaned the Shri Vitthal Temple premises, market area, the flyover over the Chandrabhaga River and the riverbed. The sanitation workers also carried out disinfectant spraying around public toilets to ensure a clean and healthy environment for devotees.

Commissioner Shinde Stresses Hygiene Importance for Pilgrims' Safety

"With lakhs of devotees visiting Pandharpur during the Ashadhi Wari, maintaining cleanliness and sanitation is of utmost importance. Our sanitation team worked with dedication to support the state's efforts in providing a clean, safe and healthy environment for pilgrims," Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said.

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar said the sanitation workers performed their duties with commitment and a spirit of service. "The team's efforts reflect NMMC's commitment to public health and cleanliness beyond the city's limits. We are proud of our sanitation workers who carried out the drive with sincerity and devotion," he said.

Before the team left for Pandharpur, Mayor Sujata Patil flagged off the contingent from Navi Mumbai and extended her best wishes to the sanitation workers. NMMC said the initiative is part of its annual tradition of assisting the temple town with cleanliness management during the Ashadhi Wari.

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