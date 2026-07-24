MRVC Opens New Elevated Deck And First Phase Of South-End FOB At Ghatkopar To Ease Congestion For Commuters |

Mumbai: Commuters using Ghatkopar railway station can now expect smoother movement with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) commissioning a new elevated deck and the first phase of a 12-metre-wide South-end Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Friday. The project is aimed at reducing congestion at one of Mumbai's busiest suburban interchange stations while improving connectivity between the Central Railway station and the Metro. The newly opened facilities are expected to provide additional circulation space, making passenger movement faster and safer, especially during peak hours.

55-Metre Deck Links Metro FOB with Staircase Access to Platforms

The newly commissioned elevated deck, measuring 55 metres in length, links the existing Metro FOB with the new South-end FOB. It also provides direct access to the Metro station through a 6.1-metre-wide staircase, allowing commuters to switch between Metro and suburban rail services more conveniently. Under the first phase, passengers can use the staircase to Platform 1, double-discharge landings serving Platforms 2/3 and Platform 4, the elevated deck connecting to the Metro FOB, and access to the existing eastern skywalk. MRVC said these facilities would immediately improve passenger dispersal and reduce crowding at the station.

The remaining work on the South-end FOB will be completed in the next phase. Once fully operational, the bridge will have additional staircases on Platforms 2/3, Platform 4 and the eastern side, along with six escalators and four lifts to ensure barrier-free access for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and passengers carrying luggage. The facilities will also feature CCTV surveillance, a modern public announcement system and improved passenger information and directional signage designed as per recommendations of IIT Roorkee.

MRVC Chairman and Managing Director Vilas S. Wadekar said the project marks another important step in modernising Mumbai's suburban railway infrastructure. "The commissioning of the new elevated deck and South-end Foot Over Bridge at Ghatkopar is another significant milestone in MRVC's commitment to modernising Mumbai's suburban railway infrastructure. These integrated passenger facilities will greatly improve station circulation, strengthen Metro-rail connectivity and provide much-needed relief from congestion," he said, adding that MRVC remains committed to delivering safe, accessible and commuter-friendly infrastructure with minimum disruption to train operations.

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