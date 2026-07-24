BNCMC Commissioner's Surprise Inspection Catches 15 Of 21 Sanitation Staff Absent, Show-Cause Notices Issued |

Bhiwandi: In a stern move to tighten discipline within the sanitation department, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner Anmol Sagar conducted a surprise inspection of the sanitation workers' attendance cabin on Wednesday afternoon and found 15 out of 21 employees absent from duty without prior permission.

Show-Cause Notices Ordered; Supervisor Faces Action for Lax Oversight

Taking serious note of the lapse, the Municipal Commissioner directed officials to issue show-cause notices to all the absent employees. He also ordered departmental action against the concerned sanitation inspector for allegedly failing to ensure proper supervision and attendance of the staff.

According to civic sources, the municipal administration had been receiving repeated complaints regarding the irregular attendance of sanitation workers. It was alleged that several employees frequently remained absent from their assigned duties, while others reportedly marked their attendance in the morning and left the workplace well before the end of their shift.

Residents and Public Representatives Had Raised Poor Cleanliness Concerns

The issue had also been raised by local residents and public representatives, who accused the civic administration of failing to maintain adequate monitoring of sanitation staff, resulting in poor cleanliness in several parts of the city.

Acting on these complaints, Commissioner Anmol Sagar carried out an unannounced inspection at the sanitation workers' cabin located in the Health Department of the corporation's old administrative building. During the inspection, only six employees were present, while the remaining 15 workers were found absent without authorisation.

Absenteeism Called Serious Breach; Accountability Fixed on Inspector Too

Describing the absenteeism as a serious breach of duty, the Commissioner instructed officials to immediately serve show-cause notices on the defaulting employees and seek explanations for their absence. He further directed the administration to fix accountability on the concerned sanitation inspector, holding supervisory officers equally responsible for lapses in attendance management.

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The surprise inspection triggered panic within the sanitation department, with officials rushing to verify attendance records and explain the absence of staff members.

Municipal officials said the civic administration is committed to strengthening discipline across departments to ensure efficient public services. They added that regular inspections and monitoring of employees' attendance will continue, particularly in essential services such as sanitation, where staff availability directly impacts cleanliness and public health.

The administration has also warned that employees found guilty of habitual absenteeism or negligence will face strict disciplinary action in accordance with service rules. The civic body maintains that ensuring the regular presence of sanitation workers is essential to delivering effective solid waste management and maintaining cleanliness across Bhiwandi.

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