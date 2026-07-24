Ganesh Festival 2026: Uran Idol Makers Seek Government Aid As Rising Costs Hit Traditional Craft | Pinterest

Mumbai: Ganesh idol makers in Uran are awaiting government financial assistance as rising raw material and labour costs have increased production expenses ahead of this year's Ganesh festival. Artisans crafting traditional eco-friendly shadu clay idols for over a century said no subsidy has been announced, despite repeated demands.

Work continues across workshops in Chirner, Kumbharpada, Jasai and other villages, supplying idols to Uran, Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Shadu clay prices have risen by around `15 per unit, natural colours are costlier, and labour charges have increased by nearly `2,000, forcing higher idol prices, said artisan Manohar Pawar. He urged the Maharashtra government to support eco-friendly idol makers through financial assistance before the festival season to ease mounting production costs for artisans statewide.