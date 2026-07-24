 Powai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Vihar Lake, Fire Brigade Launches Massive Search Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPowai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Vihar Lake, Fire Brigade Launches Massive Search Operation

Powai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Vihar Lake, Fire Brigade Launches Massive Search Operation

A 19-year-old youth, Kailash Soman, drowned in Vihar Lake at Powai, Mumbai, on Thursday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the alert around 3.18 pm and launched a search operation with support from Powai Police and BMC staff. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to recover the body, while the circumstances behind the incident remain under investigation.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Powai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Vihar Lake, Fire Brigade Launches Massive Search Operation
Powai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Vihar Lake, Fire Brigade Launches Massive Search Operation | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth, identified as Kailash Soman, drowned in Vihar Lake in Powai on Thursday. The exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained.

The incident was reported at around 3.18 pm after the BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade received information. The fire brigade immediately launched a search operation, with teams from the Powai Police and BMC ward staff also rushing to the spot.

Read Also
Palghar Rains: 2 Dead, 244 Rescued So Far As Torrential Showers Continue; Over 200 Villages Cut Off,...
Palghar Rains: 2 Dead, 244 Rescued So Far As Torrential Showers Continue; Over 200 Villages Cut Off,...

Rescue personnel are continuing the search operation in the lake. Further legal procedures and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, including why the victim visited the lake, will be initiated after the body is recovered.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source