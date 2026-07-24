Powai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Vihar Lake, Fire Brigade Launches Massive Search Operation | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth, identified as Kailash Soman, drowned in Vihar Lake in Powai on Thursday. The exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained.

The incident was reported at around 3.18 pm after the BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade received information. The fire brigade immediately launched a search operation, with teams from the Powai Police and BMC ward staff also rushing to the spot.

Rescue personnel are continuing the search operation in the lake. Further legal procedures and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, including why the victim visited the lake, will be initiated after the body is recovered.