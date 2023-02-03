Panvel civic body hosts workshop on compost manure making in Kharghar

Dr Sharad Kale speaking during the workshop | FPJ

The A Ward (Kharghar) of the Panvel Municipal Corporation held a wet waste processing training under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on February 2 at Raghunath Vihar Society in sector 14 in Kharghar. The training session was conducted by Padmashri Dr Sharad Kale.

Dr Kale guided students and residents and explained by showing how to segregate the wet waste and how they are processed into the substances required for making fertilizer.

Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, who was in attendance, appealed to the citizens not to throw away the wet waste at home but to focus on composting it.

DMC Sachin Pawar, Assistant Commissioner of A ward Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Sanitation officer Jitendra Madhvi and office bearers of Raghunath Vihar Society including students of NSS were also present at the do.

Saraswati College of Engineering promised on this occasion to assist Panvel Municipal Corporation in various activities, and public awareness programs.

