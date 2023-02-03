e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel civic body hosts workshop on compost manure making in Kharghar

Panvel civic body hosts workshop on compost manure making in Kharghar

Dr Sharad Kale, Padmashri awardee, guided students and residents and explained by showing how to segregate the wet waste and how they are processed into the substances required for making fertilizer.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Dr Sharad Kale speaking during the workshop | FPJ
Follow us on

The A Ward (Kharghar) of the Panvel Municipal Corporation held a wet waste processing training under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on February 2 at Raghunath Vihar Society in sector 14 in Kharghar. The training session was conducted by Padmashri Dr Sharad Kale.

Dr Kale guided students and residents and explained by showing how to segregate the wet waste and how they are processed into the substances required for making fertilizer.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Senior citizen loses ₹ 90,000 in card swipe fraud
article-image

Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, who was in attendance, appealed to the citizens not to throw away the wet waste at home but to focus on composting it.

DMC Sachin Pawar, Assistant Commissioner of A ward Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Sanitation officer Jitendra Madhvi and office bearers of Raghunath Vihar Society including students of NSS were also present at the do.

Saraswati College of Engineering promised on this occasion to assist Panvel Municipal Corporation in various activities, and public awareness programs.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Panvel civic body hosts workshop on compost manure making in Kharghar

Panvel civic body hosts workshop on compost manure making in Kharghar

Wardha: Two detained for raising slogans in front of CM Eknath Shinde demanding Vidarbha state

Wardha: Two detained for raising slogans in front of CM Eknath Shinde demanding Vidarbha state

Renowned Marathi writer Prajakt Deshmukh meets with accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Renowned Marathi writer Prajakt Deshmukh meets with accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

BJP emerges victorious in Konkan Division Teachers' Constituency election

BJP emerges victorious in Konkan Division Teachers' Constituency election

Mumbai-based Gowardhan milk to now cost Rs 56

Mumbai-based Gowardhan milk to now cost Rs 56