Navi Mumbai: Senior citizen loses ₹ 90,000 in card swipe fraud

Navi Mumbai: A 60-year-old resident of Koparkhairane lost Rs 90000 in debit card swap fraud at an ATM in Janta Market in Turbhe. The Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against an unidentified person and started an investigation.

Complainant visited Janata Market in Turbhe where fraud took place

The complainant had gone to Janata Market in Turbhe for shopping on January 31 evening around 7.30 pm. At the market, he was trying to withdraw money from an ATM. However, there were some issues and he was not able to withdraw.

On the pretext of helping, a man entered the ATM kiosk and asked for the PIN number of the card. The complainant trusted the person and inserted his ATM card into the machine and entered the PIN number in front of him.

But there was no withdrawal. Meanwhile, the man engaged the complainant in talks and exchanged the ATM card with him.

Complainant looted of Rs 90,000 after card was exchanged

After the complainant left the ATM kiosk, he received a message withdrawal of Rs 90,000 from his account. After receiving a message on his mobile phone, he realised that the ATM card was exchanged. He immediately blocked his ATM card and filed a complaint at Turbhe MIDC police station the next day.