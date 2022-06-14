Panvel: Cancer patients to get monetary support

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File

Navi Mumbai: The Women and Child Welfare Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation will provide financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 to women, girls, and boys suffering from cancer.

Harshda Amar Upadhyay, Chairman of the welfare department has appealed to apply to get benefits. Applications for the scheme are available at the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The cash benefit will be given to a patient diagnosed with cancer after April 1, 2021 for applying under this scheme. Children below 18 years can also avail of benefits under the scheme.

The process of financial support will start after receiving the applications of beneficiaries. They have been appealed to submit applications as early as possible.

The basic criteria to get the cash benefit is that the beneficiary should have been diagnosed with cancer after April 1, 2021. Also, children should be below 18 years of age.

The necessary documents to be submitted are a rental agreement as residence proof for the family under the Panvel Municipal Corporation area for at least 3 years, ration card, and receipt of payment of property tax is mandatory (anyone of the proof).

In addition, the beneficiaries will have to submit a yellow or orange ration card and a photocopy of the patient's Aadhaar card and PAN.