Navi Mumbai: Skateboard competition held in Panvel, 40 children participated

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
Representative Image | Facebook

Navi Mumbai: A skateboarding competition was held in Panvel for the first time and it received an overwhelming response from youth. They participated in the competition enthusiastically. Around 40 children and youth participated in the competition.

Archies and Omkar, two young men from the city, decided to hold a skateboarding competition in Panvel to promote the game. They approached youths who were practicing for a long time and finally, a competition was held last week. A total of 40 children participated and the game was conducted successfully.

The sport of skateboarding was introduced in California in 1950 but its popularity, which had been declining for some time, rose again in 1975, after which the sport became very popular among young people in various parts of the world. The game first debuted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Winners of the competition:

Age group (3-7)

Third Prize - Shreyank Chavan (3)

Second Prize - Trisha Solanki (7)

First Prize - Dunaya Shah (7)

Age group (8-10)

Third Prize - Samya Lohar (9)

2nd Prize - Aksha Patne (9)

First Prize - Yuvraj Wawa (9)

Age group (11-14)

Third Prize - Shaurya Patne (12)

Second Prize - Mayank Tamboli (12)

First Prize - Tenika Shah (12)

