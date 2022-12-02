e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel auditorium 'housefull' for first time after COVID restrictions were lifted

Panvel auditorium 'housefull' for first time after COVID restrictions were lifted

Panvel Municipal Corporation-run Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium's total seating capacity of the auditorium is 665.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Prakash Damle's play was listed for which the auditorium saw a full house; he was felicitated at the event | FPJ
Follow us on

For the first time, the board of 'Housefull' was put up at the Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel as all the tickets for Marathi play were booked.

It happened because well-known theatre artist and actor Prashant Damle's Fan Foundation presented the play 'Yothi Sahit Hoday'.

Actor Prashant Damle, who has achieved a unique record by performing 12,500 plays on the stage, was honored by Mrs Neha Ganesh Deshmukh, wife of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete on behalf of Panvel Municipal Corporation. They felicitated him with flowers and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

After the COVID-related restrictions were lifted, Panvel Municipal Corporation's Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium witnessed a housefull board for the first time.

The total seating capacity of the auditorium is 665. Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh expressed his satisfaction with such a wonderful experience for citizens. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Panvel auditorium 'housefull' for first time after COVID restrictions were lifted

Panvel auditorium 'housefull' for first time after COVID restrictions were lifted

Delhi: NCW seeks strict action against judge seen in 'explicit' video

Delhi: NCW seeks strict action against judge seen in 'explicit' video

Police says no evidence traceable in rape case against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik; files 'a summary' report...

Police says no evidence traceable in rape case against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik; files 'a summary' report...

Mumbai: BEST to launch 50 double-decker e-buses in a phase wise manner from Jan 14th, 2023

Mumbai: BEST to launch 50 double-decker e-buses in a phase wise manner from Jan 14th, 2023

Navi Mumbai cops arrest 8 for refilling, selling LPG cylinders in Kalamboli; seize materials worth...

Navi Mumbai cops arrest 8 for refilling, selling LPG cylinders in Kalamboli; seize materials worth...