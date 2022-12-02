Panvel auditorium 'housefull' for first time after COVID restrictions were lifted

Prakash Damle's play was listed for which the auditorium saw a full house; he was felicitated at the event | FPJ

For the first time, the board of 'Housefull' was put up at the Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel as all the tickets for Marathi play were booked.

It happened because well-known theatre artist and actor Prashant Damle's Fan Foundation presented the play 'Yothi Sahit Hoday'.

Actor Prashant Damle, who has achieved a unique record by performing 12,500 plays on the stage, was honored by Mrs Neha Ganesh Deshmukh, wife of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete on behalf of Panvel Municipal Corporation. They felicitated him with flowers and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

After the COVID-related restrictions were lifted, Panvel Municipal Corporation's Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium witnessed a housefull board for the first time.

The total seating capacity of the auditorium is 665. Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh expressed his satisfaction with such a wonderful experience for citizens.