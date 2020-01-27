Pankaja Munde undertakes fast to draw Maha Vikas Aghadi's attention to Marathwada water crisis

She hoped that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take steps to solve the water scarcity issue. However, she warned that she will undertake an indefinite fast if the government fails to take steps in that direction. ''I don't want to criticize the MVA government as it will soon complete 100 days in power. The fast was to put up my demands and not take any objection against the government,'' she said in her speech.

Munde hogged the headlines last year after she showed signs of rebellion and dared the party leadership to sack her. However, she later softened her stand.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister Raosaheb Danve, former assembly speaker Haribhau Bagde and leader of opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar, as a mark of solidarity, joined Munde during her fast in Aurangabad. Munde later called off her fast.

Meanwhile, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat made it clear that the MVA government has not scrapped the water grid project but it was currently reviewed.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, had the BJP-led government worked sincerely for five years, the situation would not have come stage to this stage for launching an agitation.