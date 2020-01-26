'Confusion is created for vote-bank politics': Fadnavis criticises Sharad Pawar for creating fear on CAA

"But what did he say in his speech? He talked about the shepherd community (Banjara Samaj) which keeps moving from place to place and laws are not applicable to them. Hence, even shepherd community will be sent away from the country. I feel if senior leaders will spread fear like this about a community which has no relation to this... Who will send them away from this country? It is their country?

"But knowingly (Jaaniv purvak) confusion is being created for vote-bank politics and efforts are being made to take benefit of this confusion to create chaos in the country. Besides, many people are thinking that these agitation are steps for them to come to power," said Fadnavis. The former chief minister said people don't know much about the citizenship law or the National register of Citizens (NRC).

"Minorities are being told through CAA your registration will done and if you are not registered then you will be sent back to Pakistan and Bangladesh. A false narrative is being spread on a huge scale to create an atmosphere of fear among the minority community," he said.

He said "unfortunately" mainstream political parties were also spreading false information, creating chaos (arajakta) and fear among the minorities and particularly the Muslim community. "This Act is to grant citizenship and there is no provision in the Act which takes away anyone's citizenship right," Fadnavis assured.