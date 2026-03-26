 Panic Grips Navi Mumbai: Long Queue Of Residents Seen At Vashi Petrol Pump Amid Fuel Shortage Rumours - VIDEO
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Panic Grips Navi Mumbai: Long Queue Of Residents Seen At Vashi Petrol Pump Amid Fuel Shortage Rumours - VIDEO

Long queues formed at a Vashi petrol pump as citizens rushed to fuel their vehicles amid rumours of a petrol-diesel shortage linked to the US-Iran-Israel conflict. CMO Maharashtra and fuel companies, including BPCL, IOC, and HPCL, reassured the public that fuel stocks are sufficient, supply is normal, and citizens should avoid panic buying.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
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Panic Grips Navi Mumbai: Long Queue Of Residents Seen At Vashi Petrol Pump Amid Fuel Shortage Rumours - VIDEO |

Navi Mumbai: A wave of panic buying swept through Navi Mumbai's Vashi petrol pump as citizens were seen in long queues to fuel their two‑wheelers amid rumours of fuel shortage spread due to the ongoing US‑Iran‑Israel war. The ongoing West Asia conflict has raised concerns about LPG shortage, and now rumours of petrol and diesel shortages are also spreading.

As people were seen queuing up, CMO Maharashtra also tweeted, "There is sufficient stock of petrol-diesel available in the state and the supply is regular. Citizens should ignore rumours."

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Major oil companies, including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum, also confirmed on social media that there is no shortage of fuel and urged citizens not to panic and avoid unnecessary purchases.

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BPCL took to social media and wrote, "Rumours of a petrol-diesel shortage are completely false. There is sufficient availability of fuel across the country, and the supply is normal. BPCL is ensuring an uninterrupted supply at all locations. Please do not panic and avoid unnecessary purchases."

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) echoed the same sentiments in its communication, assuring customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Assuring citizens, it wrote, "HPCL remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply through its network."

Indian Oil stated, "The outlets are well-stocked and fully operational. We urge citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information. Together, we can keep the system running efficiently for everyone."

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