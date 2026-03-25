 Indore News: Single-Day Fuel Stock Sold Out Within An Hour Amid Panic Buying
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Indore News: Single-Day Fuel Stock Sold Out Within An Hour Amid Panic Buying

Panic buying pushed Indore’s fuel demand to nearly three times the usual, with Tuesday night’s stock sold out within an hour. District supply officer ML Maru said several pumps stayed open overnight, but 10–12 outlets on busy routes ran dry by evening. By Wednesday noon, only 240 of 480 tankers for 12 districts had arrived, with refills expected by midnight.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
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Indore News: Single-Day Fuel Stock Sold Out Within An Hour Amid Panic Buying |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fuel panic gripped Indore as the city recorded nearly three times its usual daily consumption, with panic buying beginning on Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday.

In fact, the city’s single-day fuel stock was sold within an hour on Tuesday night as residents rushed to fill their tanks, waiting in long queues at petrol pumps.

District supply officer ML Maru of the Food and Civil Supplies Department said several petrol pumps remained open overnight to manage the rush, but many ran dry by morning due to heavy demand.

He said that by Wednesday noon, the city had received 240 of the 480 tankers supplied to 12 districts. However, continued panic buying affected availability at several outlets.

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Around 10 to 12 petrol pumps located on the outskirts and along busy routes ran dry by evening.

“These petrol pumps will be refilled by midnight on Wednesday as tankers are expected to depart by 11pm,” Maru said.

Indore records threefold spike in demand

Fuel panic gripped Indore as the city recorded nearly three times its usual daily consumption, with panic buying beginning on Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday.

Several petrol pumps remained open overnight to manage the rush, but many ran dry by morning due to heavy demand.

Indore received 240 fuel tankers by Wednesday noon, but the continued panic buying affected availability across several outlets.

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