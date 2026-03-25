 Indore News: 200 Meter Queue Spotted Outside Ramchandra Nagar Petrol Pump; Collector Rubbishes Petrol Shortage 'Rumours', Urges Locals Not To Panic-- VIDEO
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HomeIndoreIndore News: 200 Meter Queue Spotted Outside Ramchandra Nagar Petrol Pump; Collector Rubbishes Petrol Shortage 'Rumours', Urges Locals Not To Panic-- VIDEO

Indore News: 200 Meter Queue Spotted Outside Ramchandra Nagar Petrol Pump; Collector Rubbishes Petrol Shortage 'Rumours', Urges Locals Not To Panic-- VIDEO

Following panic over rumored petrol shortages triggered by the West Asia crisis, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma clarified that fuel stocks are sufficient and supply is normal. He urged people not to panic, dismissed rumors as baseless, and warned that anyone spreading false news would face strict action. Long queues were still seen at Ramchandra Nagar petrol pump.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
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Indore News: 200 Meter Queue Spotted Outside Ramchandra Nagar Petrol Pump; Collector Rubbishes Petrol Shortage 'Rumours', Urges Locals Not To Panic-- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After reports of fuel shortage triggered panic in Indore, the district collector dismissed it as 'rumours' on Wednesday.

Notably, the West Asia crisis triggered chaos at fuel stations, leaving several pumps dry and motorists stranded in long queues in Indore on Tuesday.

Addressing the issue Indore’s District collector Shivam Verma rubbished all the rumors and called them baseless. He clarified that the district has adequate fuel stock and supply remains normal across the district. 

He said, “Hamare zile me paryapt petrol or diseal ka stock hai. Kisi prakar ki afwahon mein ya bhramak kharbron pe vishwas na karein. Kisi prakar ke panic me na aayein. Hamare sabhi petrol stations pe, hamare depot mein lagatar petrol aur diseal ki appurti ho rahi hai, jisse ki kisi bhi tarah ki appurti karne mein hum saksham hain….(Our district has sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Do not believe any rumors or misleading news. Do not panic. Continuous supplies of petrol and diesel are being maintained at all our petrol stations and depots, ensuring we are fully capable of meeting any demand).”

Rumor spreaders to face punishment

The collector also urged the public not to believe such rumors. He said there is no need to panic or rush to fuel stations. 

He added, if anybody is found spreading rumors, strict action would be taken against them. 

Long queue at Ramchandra nagar petrol pump

However, after Tuesday, another long queue was spotted outside Indore’s Ramchandra nagar petrol pump on Wednesday. 

A stretch of around 200 meters was found outside the petrol pump with the riders standing under scorching sun. 

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media which is doing rounds on Wednesday. 

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