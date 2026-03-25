Indore News: 200 Meter Queue Spotted Outside Ramchandra Nagar Petrol Pump; Collector Rubbishes Petrol Shortage 'Rumours', Urges Locals Not To Panic-- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After reports of fuel shortage triggered panic in Indore, the district collector dismissed it as 'rumours' on Wednesday.

Notably, the West Asia crisis triggered chaos at fuel stations, leaving several pumps dry and motorists stranded in long queues in Indore on Tuesday.

Addressing the issue Indore’s District collector Shivam Verma rubbished all the rumors and called them baseless. He clarified that the district has adequate fuel stock and supply remains normal across the district.

Indore Collector Shri Shivam Verma has clarified that fuel stocks remain adequate and supply continues normally across the district and that there is no need to panic or rush to fuel stations,



BPCL is ensuring uninterrupted availability for the needs of the customers. #BPCL… pic.twitter.com/HIg6CzBSjn — Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) March 25, 2026

He said, “Hamare zile me paryapt petrol or diseal ka stock hai. Kisi prakar ki afwahon mein ya bhramak kharbron pe vishwas na karein. Kisi prakar ke panic me na aayein. Hamare sabhi petrol stations pe, hamare depot mein lagatar petrol aur diseal ki appurti ho rahi hai, jisse ki kisi bhi tarah ki appurti karne mein hum saksham hain….(Our district has sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Do not believe any rumors or misleading news. Do not panic. Continuous supplies of petrol and diesel are being maintained at all our petrol stations and depots, ensuring we are fully capable of meeting any demand).”

प्रिय उपभोक्ता,



देशभर में पेट्रोल, डीज़ल और एलपीजी की कोई कमी नहीं है। ईंधन की आपूर्ति सामान्य है और पर्याप्त भंडार उपलब्ध है।



उपभोक्ताओं से अनुरोध है कि अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें और घबराकर खरीदारी न करें। कृपया सामान्य रूप से ही ईंधन लें।



एचपीसीएल अपने नेटवर्क के माध्यम से… pic.twitter.com/HsOKDS0TWn — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) March 24, 2026

Rumor spreaders to face punishment

The collector also urged the public not to believe such rumors. He said there is no need to panic or rush to fuel stations.

He added, if anybody is found spreading rumors, strict action would be taken against them.

Long queue at Ramchandra nagar petrol pump

#WATCH | #Indore: Long Queue Stretching Upto 200 Metres Spotted At Ramchandra Nagar Petrol Pump Amid Reports Of Fuel Shortage #Indorenews #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ZyJ6Mz3PKy — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 25, 2026

#FuelCrisis | Long Queues At Petrol Pumps As Panic Buying And Temporary Supply Delays Spark Concern In Mp's Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh | #jabalpur | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/HxpzVhcRYS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 25, 2026

However, after Tuesday, another long queue was spotted outside Indore’s Ramchandra nagar petrol pump on Wednesday.

A stretch of around 200 meters was found outside the petrol pump with the riders standing under scorching sun.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media which is doing rounds on Wednesday.