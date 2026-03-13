 Indore Petrol Pump Killing Case: Police Get Crucial Lead On Car Driver
Indore police have obtained key information about the car driver who allegedly dragged and killed petrol pump employee Rohit Parmar in Kajlana village. Parmar was struck and dragged while demanding payment for Rs 3,500 fuel. Over 100 CCTV cameras helped identify the car owner. The suspect has not yet been arrested, but police say action is imminent.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
Indore Petrol Pump Killing Case: Police Get Crucial Lead On Car Driver | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have obtained crucial information about the car driver who allegedly dragged and killed a petrol pump employee while fleeing without paying for fuel in the Sanwer police station jurisdiction in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Rohit Parmar, worked at Shivlal Petrol Pump in Kajlana village on Sanwer Road. Rohit was on duty when some men arrived in a car and got petrol worth about Rs3,500 filled by him. When Rohit asked them to pay the money, the suspects allegedly trapped him in the car window and drove off, dragging him for several feet before throwing him onto the road.

Rohit suffered severe injuries and died after being rushed to hospital. Other petrol pump employees tried to chase the car, but the suspects managed to escape in the dark. The vehicle’s number plate could not be clearly seen due to poor visibility.

After the incident, angry family members and villagers placed Rohit’s body near the petrol pump and blocked traffic for some time, demanding strict action against the suspects.

SP (Indore Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia told Free Press that more than 100 CCTV cameras in the area were examined and the police managed to identify the car owner. However, he had not been arrested till the filing of the report. Bhutia said the suspect would be arrested soon.

