Indore News: 22-Year-Old Petrol Pump Worker Dragged 500 Metres To Death After He Demands Payment For Fuel Worth ₹4K

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old petrol pump worker died after being dragged nearly 500 feet by a car when he asked the occupants to pay for petrol in the Kajlana area under the Sanwer police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at a petrol pump located on Sanwer Road between 3:30 am and 4:00 am. A group of men arrived at the pump in a car and asked for petrol to be filled in their vehicle. Pump employee Rohit Parmar filled petrol worth about ₹4,000.

However, when Rohit asked the occupants of the car to make the payment, the accused allegedly refused and attempted to flee the spot. As Rohit tried to stop them and demanded the money, the accused allegedly trapped his hand in the car window and suddenly sped away. Rohit was dragged along with the moving car for nearly 500 feet before the accused threw him onto the road and fled the scene.

The victim sustained serious injuries during the incident. Other employees present at the petrol pump rushed to his aid and immediately took him to a nearby hospital. However, due to the severity of the injuries, doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, some of the petrol pump staff attempted to chase the car, but the accused managed to escape in the darkness. Due to poor visibility and the suddenness of the incident, the vehicle’s number plate could not be clearly identified.

The incident triggered anger among Rohit’s family members and villagers. In protest, they placed his body near the petrol pump and blocked traffic on the road for some time, demanding immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against those responsible for the death.

On receiving information, police officials from the Sanwer police station reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. After assurances of strict action and a thorough investigation, the family members and villagers ended the blockade.

Police have registered a case against unidentified accused and launched a search operation to identify and arrest those involved. Authorities said efforts are being made to scan CCTV footage from nearby areas and track the vehicle involved in the incident.

The incident has created tension and anger in the area, with locals demanding justice for the deceased petrol pump worker.