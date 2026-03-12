MP News: 'No Shortage Of LPG Cylinders,’ Jabalpur Collector Urges Residents Not To Panic; Follow 25-Day Booking Window -- VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid concerns over a shortage of LPG cylinders, Jabalpur district administration has issued a clarification, assuring residents that there is no shortage of domestic gas cylinders in the district.

Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh released a video statement to address the issue and urged consumers not to pay attention to rumours about LPG shortages.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “Zile ke sabhi rasoi gas upbhogtaon se meri appeal hai ki aap log kisi bhi prakar ki afwah mein na pade. Rasoi gas ke jo domestic consumer hain, uski apne pass paryapt uplabhdata hai….(“I appeal to all domestic LPG consumers in the district not to fall for any kind of rumours. There is sufficient availability of cooking gas for domestic consumers).”

‘Must book after 25 days’

As he assured that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders in Jabalpur remains normal he also appealed to the residents to follow the 25-day booking window rule implemented by the Central Government.

He said, “Aapko jo 25 din ka window diya gaya hai, aap usi ka upyog karein. Agar aap anavashyak server pe booking karenge to server pe jo load aayega, uski wajah se jisko vastav me avashyakta hogi wo vanchit reh jayega…(Please use the 25-day booking window given to you. If you make unnecessary bookings on the server, it will increase the load and those who genuinely need a cylinder may be deprived).”

The collector also informed that a representative from the district administration will now be deployed at every gas agency to monitor the LPG distribution system.

He said, LPG distribution in the district will now take place under strict supervision to ensure smooth supply and prevent panic among consumers.