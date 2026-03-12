MP News: 13-Year-Old Girl In ICU After Father, Grandmother Brutally Beat Her Over Petty Issue In Jabalpur

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thirteen-year-old girl was allegedly brutally beaten by her father and grandmother after a dispute over a minor issue in Jabalpur on Thursday.

She is now admitted to the ICU of a medical college hospital.

The incident took place in the Tilwara police station area of Jabalpur. According to the girl’s mother, Rani Dubey, her husband Krishna Kumar Dubey and mother-in-law Vidya Bai Dubey beat the 13-year-old badly during a dispute at home.

Rani Dubey said she lives in Katni while her husband lives in Bhairav Nagar in Jabalpur. Due to family issues, they have been living separately. Their elder daughter had been staying with her father for about a year, while the younger daughter lived with the mother. Recently, the younger girl came to Jabalpur to appear for her exams.

The mother alleged that a fight started at home over a photo, after which the father and grandmother beat the girl severely. She also claimed the girl suffered serious injuries, including injuries to her private parts.

During the incident, the girl managed to call her mother and tell her what had happened. The mother asked her to seek help from the police. The girl then called Dial 112 and reached Tilwara police station.

However, the mother alleged that the police did not take the complaint seriously at first and tried to pressure the girl not to file a report against her father.





Rani Dubey said it took her about two hours to reach Jabalpur from Katni. By the time she arrived at the police station, the girl was scared and waiting there. She claimed that no immediate action was taken and they had to wait at the police station for several hours before the girl was finally sent for medical examination.

Doctors later admitted the girl to the ICU of the medical college hospital after seeing her condition.

The mother also alleged that she has been receiving threatening phone calls. She has demanded strict action against those responsible and an investigation into the alleged negligence of the police.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and the matter has raised serious questions about the police handling of the case.