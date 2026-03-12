MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Transformer Factory In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a transformer manufacturing and repair factory in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The incident took place in Padariya village under Satai police station area in Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. In the video, huge flames and thick smoke can be seen rising from the factory while authorities and fire brigade teams try to control the fire. A large crowd of villagers can also be seen gathered around the area, watching the scene as the factory burns. Some people are seen standing at a distance and recording videos while the fire continues to rage.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Massive Fire Breaks Out At Transformer Manufacturing And Repair Factory In Chhatarpur #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/f3ERhv22FP — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 12, 2026

The fire spread very fast and soon covered the entire factory, creating panic in the nearby area.

According to information, the factory is located about one kilometre from the police station. As soon as the information was received, Padariya outpost in-charge Kamla Singh reached the spot with police staff and started relief work.

Fire brigade teams were also called to douse the flames.

Locals said the fire spread quickly as the factory stored transformer equipment and oil. Some villagers also tried to control the fire in the beginning, but the flames were too strong.

Authorities are still trying to bring the fire under control as fire brigade teams continue their efforts at the site. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet. Officials said that a detailed assessment of the damage will be carried out once the flames are completely extinguished and the situation is brought under control.