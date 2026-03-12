MP News: Minor Girl Raped For 6 Months, Impregnated By Friend's Brother In Bhind; Accused Absconding | Representational Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was reportedly raped an impregnated by the brother of her friends in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district.

The matter came to light from the Raun police station area of Bhind district when the Class 8 student was found pregnant by her mother. Her family later approached the police and filed a complaint.

According to information, the girl had become friends with two sisters living in her neighbourhood. They often invited her to their house and later introduced her to their brother, Sahil.

The family alleged that one day the sisters called the girl to their house and left her alone in a room, where the accused allegedly forced himself on her and threatened to defame her if she informed anyone.

It is alleged that the accused continued to call the minor and sexually assaulted her multiple times over the next 6 months. During this period, the girl became pregnant. The matter came to light when her mother questioned her.

Bajrang Dal supports victim, accused absconding

Upon learning of the incident, Bajrang Dal workers also reached the police station in support of the victim and filed a complaint.

Currently, the Raun police station is investigating the matter and a search for the accused has been launched. It is being reported that the accused is currently absconding.

Nitish Bhardwaj said that incidents of Dalit women and girls being targeted are coming to light in the district and strict action has been demanded in this matter.

Meanwhile, Surendra Shukla Bhole said that a Dalit girl was allegedly trapped and a wrong act was committed with her and the organisation is standing with the victim to get her justice.

Apart from this, Shriram Upadhyay said that the minor girl did not even understand the meaning of friendship properly.

In such a situation, it is alleged that the youth developed acquaintance with her through his sisters and later raped her several times by threatening her. He has demanded strictest action against the accused.