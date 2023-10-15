 Palghar: Tribal Girl Invited To UN Global Indigenous Youth Forum In Rome
Tanvi has planned to share the ways of cultivation and agriculture techniques followed by indigenous farmers in the state in this meeting.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
A tribal girl from Palghar, now pursuing an MBBS from Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, has been invited to the UN Global Indigenous Youth Forum, which is organized by the Indigenous Peoples Unit of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome, Italy.

The second UN Global Indigenous Youth Forum is organized by the Indigenous Peoples Unit of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations from October 16 to 20 in Rome, Italy. Tanvi is staying in a tribal hamlet of Ranjanpada in Mahim of Palghar taluka. She is one of the very few representatives from the country who are invited to this Youth Forum.

Tanvi has planned to share the ways of cultivation and agriculture techniques followed by indigenous farmers in the state in this meeting. She will also speak about the indigenous Warli culture and the need to preserve it.

Tanvi studied in a school and junior college in Palghar. Although coming from a tribal background, she scored 550 marks in the NEET entrance exam. She is a Wali Art painter and participates in projects of upliftment and empowerment for tribal women with her mother.

