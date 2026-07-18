Palghar Tragedy: Second Missing Youth Found Dead After 36-Hour Search At Virar's Arnala Beach; Drowning Toll Rises To 2 | X

​Virar: The search operations for the two youths who went missing after drowning at Arnala Beach in Virar yesterday have concluded, with authorities successfully recovering both bodies.

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​Yesterday, a tragic incident occurred when four friends ventured into the sea and were swept away by strong currents. While a search operation was immediately launched, one of the missing youths, Ayan Zakir Hussain Mandal (19), was found dead earlier today near the Arnala Fort beach. The search continued for the second youth, Shoaib Khan (18), whose body was finally located after a grueling 36-hour search.

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​Body Recovered After 36 Hours

​Shoaib's body was discovered near Julie Island in the Narangi area of Virar. The deceased has been identified as Shoaib Shakir Ahmed Khan. Upon receiving information about the discovery, the Bolinj Police rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, which has since been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

​With Shoaib's body being recovered, the death toll from this tragic incident has risen to two, casting a wave of grief over the entire locality.

​The incident took place yesterday morning when four friends from Nalasopara (West) entered the sea and were suddenly dragged into the deep waters by powerful waves. Sensing the danger, police and Home Guard personnel acted swiftly and courageously managed to rescue two of the boys, identified as

​Mohammad Sad Afsar Khan (16)

​Mohammad Abdul Hasmuddin Sheikh (19)

​Unfortunately, Ayan and Shoaib were swept away by the strong currents.

​Following the mishap, a massive joint search-and-rescue operation was launched involving lifeguards, local search clubs, the fire brigade, the police, and the Coast Guard, which even deployed a helicopter to scan the waters. Despite their best efforts, neither of the missing youths could be found yesterday. While Ayan's body washed ashore this morning, Shoaib’s body was recovered later in the afternoon following war-footing search efforts.

​Authorities have noted that this unfortunate incident occurred because the youths ignored strict warnings and a prevailing ban on entering the sea during the monsoon season.