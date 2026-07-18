Mumbai Shocker: Severed Leg Found Under Amritsar–CSMT Express At Mazgaon Yard; Mystery Surrounds Possible Run-Over Case | Video |

Mumbai: A severed male leg was found beneath the wheel of the Amritsar–CSMT Express while the train was being washed at the Mazgaon railway yard on Friday morning.

Officials suspect it may be a case of a human run-over. Pradnya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Railway, said, “We have informed all the police stations along the train’s route.

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We are investigating whose body part it is and whether the case is an accident or involves any other circumstances.” A GRP officer said the incident came to light at around 8.30am.

Railway accident survivor and passenger activist Samir Zaveri said, “I urge the railways to urgently mandate CCTV coverage on all long-distance trains with continuous live monitoring.”