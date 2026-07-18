 Mumbai Shocker: Severed Leg Found Under Amritsar–CSMT Express At Mazgaon Yard; Mystery Surrounds Possible Run-Over Case | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: Severed Leg Found Under Amritsar–CSMT Express At Mazgaon Yard; Mystery Surrounds Possible Run-Over Case | Video

Mumbai Shocker: Severed Leg Found Under Amritsar–CSMT Express At Mazgaon Yard; Mystery Surrounds Possible Run-Over Case | Video

A severed male leg was found under the wheel of the Amritsar–CSMT Express during washing at Mumbai’s Mazgaon railway yard on Friday morning. Officials suspect a possible human run-over case. Central Railway and GRP are investigating the identity of the deceased and whether the incident was an accident or involved other circumstances.

Megha Kuchik Abhishek PathakUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Mumbai Shocker: Severed Leg Found Under Amritsar–CSMT Express At Mazgaon Yard; Mystery Surrounds Possible Run-Over Case | Video
Mumbai Shocker: Severed Leg Found Under Amritsar–CSMT Express At Mazgaon Yard; Mystery Surrounds Possible Run-Over Case | Video |

Mumbai: A severed male leg was found beneath the wheel of the Amritsar–CSMT Express while the train was being washed at the Mazgaon railway yard on Friday morning.

Officials suspect it may be a case of a human run-over. Pradnya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Railway, said, “We have informed all the police stations along the train’s route.

Read Also
Mumbai: Missing Lifts And Escalators At Railway Subways Leave Elderly And Disabled Commuters...
Mumbai: Missing Lifts And Escalators At Railway Subways Leave Elderly And Disabled Commuters...

We are investigating whose body part it is and whether the case is an accident or involves any other circumstances.” A GRP officer said the incident came to light at around 8.30am.

Railway accident survivor and passenger activist Samir Zaveri said, “I urge the railways to urgently mandate CCTV coverage on all long-distance trains with continuous live monitoring.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source