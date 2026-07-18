Mumbai: Missing Lifts And Escalators At Railway Subways Leave Elderly And Disabled Commuters Struggling

Elderly passengers and persons with disabilities continue to face difficulties accessing Mumbai railway station subways without lifts and escalators | File Photo

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: For thousands of commuters, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, accessing Mumbai's suburban railway stations remains a daily challenge due to the absence of lifts and escalators at entry and exit subways at stations such as Churchgate and CSMT.

While railway officials say these facilities fall under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in many locations, accessibility advocates have urged the authorities to act without further delay, arguing that public transport must be inclusive for all.

The issue has once again highlighted the gap between growing commuter needs and basic accessibility infrastructure. A senior Central Railway and Western Railway official said that the entry and exit subway areas are under the jurisdiction of the BMC and amenities such as lifts and escalators have to be provided by the civic body.

Elderly passengers and persons with disabilities continue to face difficulties accessing Mumbai railway station subways without lifts and escalators | File Photo

Meanwhile, a senior Western Railway official said a joint survey at Churchgate station found that installing a lift near the North Subway, towards the Marine Lines side, is not feasible because of space constraints. Efforts to obtain a response from BMC A Ward Assistant Commissioner Gajanan Bellare were unsuccessful, as he was unavailable for comment.

Activists Demand Better Access

Accessibility campaigners, however, say the lack of such facilities forces many elderly commuters and persons with disabilities to struggle with long staircases every day. Sailesh Mishra, Founder of Silver Innings (works for senior citizens), said Mumbai's public transport should empower people, not exclude them.

He pointed out that the absence of lifts, escalators, baggage trolleys and assistance services makes daily travel difficult not only for senior citizens and persons with disabilities but also for passengers carrying luggage. With India's ageing population growing, he said accessibility must become a key part of urban planning to ensure people can travel safely, independently and with dignity.

Railway activist Samir Zaveri said the Constitution guarantees equal access to public spaces and that railway subways without lifts and escalators effectively exclude persons with disabilities.

He urged authorities to prioritise these facilities, citing Sections 41 and 45 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which mandate accessible public infrastructure.

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Senior citizen activist P. N. Singh echoed the concern, saying many elderly passengers avoid train travel because climbing long staircases has become too difficult. He said providing lifts and escalators is essential to make Mumbai's lifeline truly accessible for everyone.

Nearly 1.6 million senior citizens in Mumbai depend on public transport, especially local trains, yet many struggle due to the lack of escalators and accessible infrastructure at stations. With the elderly population growing, it is time to implement the Maharashtra and BMC senior citizen policies to make the city truly age-friendly. — Prakash Narayan Borgaonkar, CEO, Aaji Care Sevak Foundation.

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