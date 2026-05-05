'Biggest Failures': Netizen Calls Out Mumbai Suburban Railways For Non-Functional Escalators

'Biggest Failures': Netizen Calls Out Suburban Railways For Non-Functional Escalators | Singh Varun X Account

Mumbai: A video has surfaced online from Kurla railway station, raising concerns over the functionality of escalators across the Mumbai suburban railway network. The post alleges that a majority of escalators at stations are frequently shut and remain inaccessible to commuters.

According to a post shared by ‘Singh Varun’ on X (formerly Twitter), visuals show an escalator with its entry gates closed, preventing public access. The user has described the situation as one of the suburban railway’s 'biggest failures', questioning the prolonged inaccessibility of such basic infrastructure.

I think escalators at Mumbai suburban stations are the biggest failure. For half the year, most are under repair. This is Kurla station. I have rarely seen this one functional; even today it was shut. pic.twitter.com/PwLQHwFKoO — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) May 5, 2026

In the post, he further claimed that it has been over a year and a half, yet several escalators continue to remain shut under the pretext of ongoing repairs. Highlighting the specific case of Kurla station, he stated that the escalator seen in the video has rarely been operational, adding that even at the time of recording, it remained non-functional.

The video has once again brought attention to commuter grievances regarding infrastructure upkeep on the city’s lifeline, with many users echoing similar concerns in response

Protest Erupts Over Introduction Of Additional AC Local Trains At Virar Station

A ‘Rail Roko’ protest was held on Monday morning at Virar railway station, where scores of commuters descended on to the tracks to oppose the introduction of additional AC local trains.

The protest followed Western Railway’s (WR) decision to convert some non-AC suburban services into AC trains from May 1. While the Central Railway (CR) has converted 14 non-AC services into AC, WR has converted 12, taking their total AC services to 108 and 145, respectively.

Commuters criticised the replacement of non-AC with AC services. They pointed out that an AC service already operates at 8.33am, leaving only a five-minute gap between two AC trains and reducing the availability of regular services. They said this has intensified overcrowding in non-AC trains. Even minor delays in AC services can disrupt the schedule of subsequent non-AC trains, they said.

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