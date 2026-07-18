Mumbai Sextortion Case: J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Khan Granted Bail By Esplanade Court In ₹63 Lakh Extortion Probe | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Esplanade Court has granted bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh to Jammu and Kashmir-based cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Khan, 30, the prime accused in an alleged sextortion case investigated by the Mumbai crime branch.

Khan, associated with the Jammu & Kashmir T-20 League and a resident of Boniyar tehsil in Baramulla, was arrested with her brother Bazil Khan, 27, from a New Delhi hotel in April. Their alleged associate, Imtiyaz Uddin Wani, 22, was later arrested in Srinagar.

The prosecution alleged that Khan contacted a 28-year-old businessman through phone calls and online chats that became sexually explicit. She allegedly conspired with Bazil and Wani to threaten to publish the chats, implicate him in a serious criminal case, ruin his family and ensure lifelong imprisonment unless he paid them.

The complainant alleged that the accused extorted ₹63 lakh between 2024 and early 2026. Police found that he transferred ₹23.61 lakh in 32 transactions from his employer’s UPI account between April 30, 2024, and Jan 13, 2026. The payments were allegedly made under fake names allegedly linked to Khan and Wani.

Police said mobile phones, a pen drive and a laptop seized from the accused underwent forensic data extraction on April 17 and April 19. The devices were sent to the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina.

Investigators also found transfers from Farkhanda to Bazil’s account. Bazil claimed the money was needed to maintain the balance required for admission to Philips University in Cyprus.

Police alleged that Farkhanda used `10 lakh from the extorted money to buy a second-hand BMW 520, which is allegedly kept with her relative in Srinagar.

The court directed Farkhanda to attend trial proceedings and barred her from leaving India without permission. She has been also asked to give her address.