Palghar Tourism Set For Major Push As NKCCA Unveils Digital, Youth-Led Development Vision |

Palghar: In a special initiative aimed at promoting tourism and creating greater opportunities for the district, the North Konkan Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture (NKCCA), in association with Sonopant Dandekar College, Palghar, organised a programme to mark International Tourism Day.



The event was held on September 26 as part of the various initiatives being undertaken through the Memorandum of Understanding between the Palghar District Collectorate and NKCCA for the overall development of the district.



Palghar District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, was the chief guest at the programme. Appreciating the initiatives undertaken by NKCCA for the development of Palghar, she particularly highlighted the organisation’s efforts to promote the district’s tourism potential. She expressed confidence that such initiatives would provide a wider platform to Palghar’s tourism destinations and create greater opportunities for local communities.





NKCCA President Nimish Save outlined the organisation’s ongoing and proposed projects for promoting tourism in Palghar. He spoke about the importance of integrating tourism with technology, digital media, student participation, research and entrepreneurship to showcase destinations across Palghar and North Konkan at the state, national and international levels.



The programme began with an introductory address by Dr. Kiran Save, Principal, Sonopant Dandekar College. Tourism expert Rajesh Nambiar conducted a special session on the occasion, highlighting emerging trends in tourism, sustainable tourism practices, the use of modern technology and new opportunities in the sector. Nimish Save also interacted with students and participants, sharing insights into career opportunities in tourism and the future scope for tourism development in Palghar.



A key highlight of the programme was the felicitation of the winners of the North Konkan Tourism Reel Competition 2026. The winners were felicitated by the District Collector. Sachin V. secured the first prize of ₹50,000, while Achala More and Sarthak Babar won the second and third prizes of ₹30,000 and ₹20,000, respectively.





The Top 25 finalists of the competition were also felicitated with certificates, goodie bags and special vouchers.



The reel competition sought to use digital storytelling to showcase the natural beauty, tourism destinations, local culture, heritage and lesser-known attractions of Palghar and North Konkan, thereby taking them to a wider audience through digital platforms.



The programme also highlighted the potential for collaboration between the District Collectorate, NKCCA and educational institutions to promote tourism, digital innovation, artificial intelligence, student-led research, startups and local entrepreneurship.



The organisers expressed their commitment to undertaking further innovative initiatives in these areas to strengthen tourism and contribute to the overall development of Palghar district.

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