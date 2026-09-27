Thane PSI Murder Case: Accused Raju Valmiki Gets 7-Day Police Custody For Killing Officer On Patrol | Representational Image

Thane, September 27, 2026: A Thane court has remanded a 30-year-old repeat offender, Raju Valmiki, to seven days of police custody following the murder of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Kisan Bhoir (56) in the Subhashnagar area.

Night patrol incident

The incident occurred on September 24 when PSI Bhoir, attached to the Chitalasar Police Station, was conducting a night patrol. After instructing a local paan stall to close due to crowding, Bhoir encountered an intoxicated Valmiki creating a disturbance.

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Upon being detained and placed in the police vehicle, Valmiki struck PSI Bhoir on the face and attempted to escape. As Bhoir pursued the suspect to apprehend him, Valmiki fatally struck the officer on the head with a cement brick. Assisting officers—Police Naik Gangadhar Ghute, Hawaldar Nilesh Pawar, and Official Bhosale—along with local residents, quickly apprehended Valmiki and rushed PSI Bhoir to a nearby private hospital. Doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Court remands accused

A formal murder case was subsequently registered against Valmiki, leading to his seven-day police remand ordered by the Thane court.

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Officer's final rites held

Following a post-mortem examination, a ceremonial guard of honor was accorded to PSI Bhoir in Thane, attended by Joint Police Commissioner Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan and Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Dudhe. His final rites were performed with full state honors at his native village in Palghar district. He is survived by his wife and three children.

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