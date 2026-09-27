 Mumbai: 2 Die After Suspected Chemical Leak Inside Ram Mandir Public Toilet
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Mumbai: 2 Die After Suspected Chemical Leak Inside Ram Mandir Public Toilet

Two men died after allegedly inhaling fumes from a suspected chemical leak inside a public toilet near Mrunaltai Bridge in Mumbai’s Ram Mandir (East) area. The victims, identified as Prabhakar Dhanivar and Bhavin Desai, were declared dead at Trauma Care Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Mumbai: 2 Die After Suspected Chemical Leak Inside Ram Mandir Public Toilet
Mumbai: 2 Die After Suspected Chemical Leak Inside Ram Mandir Public Toilet | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Two men died after allegedly inhaling fumes from a suspected chemical leak inside a public toilet near Mrunaltai Bridge in Ram Mandir (East) on Sunday morning.

Chemical smell reported at site

According to information provided by the civic authorities, the incident was reported around 8.30 am after locals complained of a strong chemical smell emanating from the toilet opposite the Parsi Panchayat Gate.

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However, officials at Trauma Care Hospital said two men had been brought to the hospital earlier, at around midnight. The deceased were identified as Prabhakar Dhanivar (24) and Bhavin Desai (18). Both were declared brought dead by the concerned doctor at 3.49 am.

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Probe underway into deaths

The exact circumstances leading to their deaths and the nature of the suspected chemical are yet to be ascertained.

Following the report, teams from the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance service, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and BMC ward staff were mobilised at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

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